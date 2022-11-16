Franklin woman's death now ruled a homicide, man arrested at scene has history of domestic violence

FRANKLIN — We are learning more about the death of a Franklin woman, now ruled a homicide.

A million questions are circling the City of Franklin regarding the death of Jennifer Lewis. Many are wondering how something like this happened. On Tuesday, the Johnson County Coroner's Office ruled Lewis's death was a homicide from a gunshot wound, after investigators initially called the situation "suspicious."

It started as an "attempted suicide" call around 1:45 Saturday morning.

Police Chief Kirby Cochran said when officers got to the home in the 2700 block of Woodfield Boulevard, they found Jennifer Lewis dead inside and a man who was alive. Not being able to determine what led to the death, it was deemed as "suspicious" until autopsy results.

Police say the man at the home was arrested on Saturday for a probation violation for possession of handguns. Per WRTV policy, we are not naming him until formal charges are filed.

But we have learned the man was on probation following a domestic violence incident in January involving Lewis at the same address. A court affidavit states the man "began hitting Lewis in the head while she was in bed.” It said the man then "threw her off the bed and choked her." The affidavit states that Lewis told an officer she was hit at least "75 times."

The man pleaded guilty to that charge and received one year of probation and counseling for domestic battery, along with maintaining an address free of firearms. Those terms were violated on Saturday.

As the news of this homicide spread across the City of Franklin, so did questions about domestic violence resources in Johnson County.

Indianapolis' Director of Domestic Violence, Danyette Smith, says this is an unfortunate reality in some of the smaller communities outside of Marion County.

Smith said if you, or someone you know, is experiencing domestic violence, their doors are always open to help you in Marion County.

You can contact the Indy Champions helpline 24/7 at 317-210-0866.

This is still an ongoing investigation. We hope to learn more from Franklin police in the coming days.

