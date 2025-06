INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, family, friends and colleagues gathered for a memorial service for Colts owner Jim Irsay.

It was a private service at St. Luke's United Methodist Church on the north side.

Irsay died May 21 at the age of 65.

In lieu of flowers, the family continues to encourage donations to the Kicking the Stigma mental health initiative. You can donate by clicking here.

Plans for a public tribute will be announced at a later date.