Gleaners Food Bank sees significant spike in need

INDIANAPOLIS-- Gleaners Food Bank says its seeing a major spike in people who need food. “Sometimes it’s difficult with everyone out of work and inflation right now,” Emely Garcia said.

Garcia and her mom were one of many people picking up on Tuesday. “My mother has been out of work, so it’s been a great help… like you have no idea,” Garcia added,

Last month the pantry said its served more than 20,000 meals – that’s up from more than 17,000 in October. That’s just in its drive-up food pantry.

WRTV

Households served at Gleaners Drive through Pantry:

July 2023: 13,045

August 2023: 17,633

September 2023: 17,257

October 2023: 17,080

November 2023: 20,685

“These numbers are reflective from people who would never thought they would be in our lives, their families work they have more than one job,” Fred Glass, CEO and President of Gleaners Food Bank said.

As of 2023, the pantry says it served roughly 48 million meals – that’s throughout the 21 counties its serves. The pantry says that’s up 17% from 2022 and 88% more than the year before the pandemic.

“So, we are a little worried that our record food acquisition budget may not be enough be to meet the need that we are seeing out there,” Glass added.

If you are interested in donating to Gleaners click here.

