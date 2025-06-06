Hoosier heart, Thunder spirit

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dr. Trent Tipple spends much of his time at the University of Oklahoma Health. He is the Section Chief of Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine.

“Oklahoma Children’s Hospital is our Riley Hospital equivalent,” Tipple said.

When he’s not at work, you can often find him cheering on the Oklahoma City Thunder, especially during pivotal games like Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

“We are guaranteed playoff seats for all the home playoff games,” he shared.

Tipple’s journey can be traced back to his roots in Wabash County, Indiana. He attended Butler University for his undergraduate studies and later pursued medical school at Indiana University.

“Interestingly enough, our high school graduation was on the day Bobby Knight was placed on double secret probation,” he recalled.

Like many Hoosiers, Dr. Tipple became a passionate Indiana Pacers fan, drawn in by players like Reggie Miller. He even worked for the team, selling programs and foam fingers at games.

“The mid-90s Pacers were my team—Antonio Davis, Dale Davis, Rick Smits. Now we have Chet and J-Dub,” he said.

As the Pacers and Thunder face off in the NBA Finals, Tipple finds himself in a unique position—rooting for the place he now calls home, while also thinking about the city that raised him.

“Paycom Center reminds me a lot of MSA back in the day. I went to one game at what’s now Gainbridge Fieldhouse,” he explained.

“Being able to reminisce and think back has been a lot of fun,” Tipple reflected, highlighting the nostalgia of his dual loyalties.

You can catch all the action of the NBA Finals on WRTV.