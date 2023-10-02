IFD: Woman jumps from second story to escape fire

INDIANAPOLIS-- An Indianapolis woman says she is lucky to be alive after she had to jump from her 2nd story window because her house was on fire.

“I was sleeping, and I work up to the smell of smoke,” Dameon Sloan said.

Indianapolis Fire Department says they were called to this home near 11th and North Parker Avenue for a fire Monday morning. That’s where fire crews say they found 34-year-old Sloan.

“A big thick cloud of smoke in my face and it took my breath away and I got on the roof and my feet were burning – I didn’t know what was going on,” Sloan told WRTV hours after the incident.

Sloan says that she was asleep when she woke up to the smell of smoke. She adds she then rushed to the second floor of her house when she says she had no choice but to jump down.

“Horrified because I have nothing, I mean I have everything because I have the lord, but I have nothing to survive in the world right now,” Sloan added.

Sloan says her neighbor pulled up her truck and told her to jump on and that’s when she was able to jump to safety.

“I’m just glad that she is alive, if it was me I would want someone to do that for me,” Sloan’s neighbor told WRTV.

IFD tells WRTV that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.