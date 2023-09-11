IMPD working to slow down on crime on Indy’s Northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS-- IMPD says its department is working to slow down crime on Indy’s northeast side.

“It’s getting bad,” one neighbor who didn’t want to be identified told WRTV.

That was the case for many neighbors who WRTV spoke to. Many say that they've feared for their safety.

“In this area? Violence like this? No not like this… it’s just got started,” the neighbor added.

WRTV is focusing on the area between 30th and Sherman to 38th and Keystone Avenue. WRTV numbers show that there have been 8 homicides in this area this year. All of last year that number was 4.

One year ago, 52-year-old Pamela Garruto was shot and killed near east 34th and Brouse Avenue.

“We need more lights and sidewalks more than anything. If we had more lights, I don’t think this much would be going on,” the woman added.

IMPD says the department has added license plate readers in the area and added directed patrols.

In addition, the department says its violent crimes task force has done several investigations focused on getting violent offenders off the streets.

“It happens every night for years and years. It happens in lots of neighborhoods around the country it’s not really something that’s unique,” Masayuki Taguchi said.

Taguchi lives in the area and says his roommate has been impacted by the gun violence this summer.

“One of my neighbors had a bullet go through their car,” Taguchi said.

While neighbors ask for more streetlights and sidewalks, what they say will help slow down the violence is getting the neighborhood back to the way it was.

“This was a neighborhood then. If my daughter or son came home from school and no one was home they knew to go to house one or house two,” The woman concluded.

IMPD says they are laser focused on slowing down crime in the area. Citing that detectives conduct investigations that often times the public doesn’t see.

