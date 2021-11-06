Indiana University Police investigating a reported rape at Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University's police department is investigating a reported rape at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house on Halloween.

A spokesperson for the fraternity says they were horrified to learn of this alleged incident. They added the fraternity is cooperating with authorities and sexual assault will not be tolerated.

"I just feel really scared going out to places lately," said Isabella Grecco, a student.

The latest reported rape has several students on IU's campus uncomfortable.

IUPD says between 1:00 and 3:00 a.m. on Halloween, a female was victim to a sexual assault and sexual battery at Phi Kappa Psi's frat house.

In a statement, Phi Kappa Psi described the victim and suspect as visitors and said the alleged assailant was removed from the property.

"I normally feel pretty safe on campus when we go places and stuff but concerning with friends or stuff when you lose track of them and stuff or lose contact with them," said Olivia Johnson, another student.

"It's scary. It's not really comforting especially since we've heard there's been a lot on campus since we've gotten here so that's not awesome, but I think we are just making sure we stay together as girls and just take care of each other," said Molly Conroy, also a student.

In March, another Phi Kappa Psi member was removed from the organization following a sexual assault allegation.

Due to an uptick in sexual assault reports Greek life events were temporarily canceled in September according to the on-campus, student newspaper.

Now, students say fraternity parties and paired events are canceled indefinitely.

"I think it would help. People will see this is the consequence," Johnson said.

Grecco said the incident has a negative impact on Greek life and she wants the university to have stricter punishment.

"I feel like a lot of it is thrown under the rug and we need to bring more awareness to it and the locations it is happening at, so we know where to avoid," said Grecco.

WRTV reached out to the university for comment as well as the fraternity and Panhellenic council.

We have not heard back from the Fraternity Council or Panhellenic Council.

Phi Kappa Psi says it stands with survivors and encourages reporting sexual assault and seeking support.

Below is Phi Kappa Psi’s statement: