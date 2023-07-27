Indianapolis EMS responds to heat related calls on what's expected to be one of the hottest days of the year

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday is expected to be one of the hottest days of the year.

Indianapolis EMS was out responding to potential heat related emergencies.

“Limit your exposure to being outside. Try not to be outside if you don’t have to,” Lt. Scott Campbell with Indianapolis EMS said.

Lt. Campbell says the team responded to nearly 360 calls on Wednesday. Those calls ranged from difficult breathing to an unconscious person.

“There is a lot that we need to do to support the patient that is suffering from this environmental emergency,” Lt. Campbell said.

In addition to taking steps to keep hydrated and cool, you also need to know the symptoms of heat stroke.

The CDC says symptoms include:



Headache

Dizziness and confusion

Excessive sweating

Pale, clammy skin

“Hydrate, sun protection — in terms of sunscreen — hats, proper clothing,“ Lt. Campbell said.

On Thursday, during WRTV’s 45-minute ride along with Lt. Campbell, Indianapolis EMS responded to two potential heat related calls.

Near 16th and Lynhurst in Speedway, Crews from Rick’s Roofing were hard at work, laying down shingles on the roof at St. Christopher Catholic Church.

WRTV

“It’s an extra 10 degrees with the shingles. It gets hot to the touch,” Kayden Young said.

Young is a part of the crew at Rick’s Roofing. He says his team will take 15 to 30-minute breaks anytime they need.

“We have a cooler up here making sure they are cold,” Young said.

When asked why Young and his team would be working outside on a hot day like this, he said 'You have to make a living.'

“Stay cool. Stay hydrated. Get some shade when you can. Don’t work too hard, it will put you down,” Young said.

