Indy barber mentors at-risk youth, adults through barber therapy program

INDIANAPOLIS — Instilling self-worth in at-risk teens and adults with a criminal history is professional barber Adrian Burney's passion.

"One thing I feel is lacking in our community is our people believing that they have value and self-worth," Burney said.

As a former pastor and now barber for the last 20 years, Burney focuses on creating a safe space for people to open up and talk about issues that impact their lives.

"Just being a guide and a mentor to them, providing wisdom, life lessons and sharing some of my experiences, setbacks and struggles with them," Burney said.

Burney created a program called Mended Arrows Academy of Barbering Incorporated.

The program focuses on three pillars: personal development, entrepreneurship and basic barbering skills.

He just finished working with kids during the Office of Public Health and Safety's Summer in the City Program.

"We obviously see the issues in our community and we just want to lock arms with other youth serving organizations that are doing similar work, and then just make a greater impact to improve the livelihood of the young people in the city of Indianapolis," Burney said.

"I never experienced something like this with a program. They're talking to me about my mental health and how to not fall behind and be successful," 9th grader Armani Cunningham said.

Throughout the year Burney takes his programming into clubs and schools.

Mended Arrows is now expanding to impact even more lives.

The program was recently awarded a $70,000 Elevation Grant from the city of Indianapolis and the Indianapolis Foundation.

"The Elevation Grant supports groups that are closest to the community — Groups that offer residents, especially those in vulnerable areas, better access to better choices," Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a recent press release about the program.

Burney plans to use the money to train more healing centered barbers to join his program.

"We're not just thinking about, you know, cutting their hair, we're thinking about getting invested in their life. We're thinking about pointing them in the right direction," Burney said.

The fourth round of the Elevation Grant Program is now open. The application deadline is Aug. 18 at 5 p.m.