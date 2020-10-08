Indy Zoo's 52-year-old African Elephant dies

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo had to say goodbye to one of their elder elephants on Thursday.

According to the zoo, Sophi, their 52-year-old African elephant monarch had to be euthanized because of her declining condition.

"Our Zoo family is grieving today as we say goodbye to a much-loved friend," the zoo shared on their social media. "She was a majestic elephant who was loved by our herd, the staff, volunteers and generations of Hoosiers."

Sophi was born in 1968 and joined the Indianapolis Zoo family from a state park in Canada in 1989.

"She was the biggest and one of the oldest animals here, and the undisputed leader of our herd," the zoo said. "We are already missing her loud trumpet and majestic presence. Please feel free to post any pictures you have of Sophi. We would love to see them."