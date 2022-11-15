Indianapolis man in the hospital after being shot on the city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS --- A violent attack on an Indianapolis man has his mother on edge and begging for help.

Devonna Faust says her son Tahj Faust was shot while walking near 25th and Keystone Avenue last week. A police report shows more than 25 IMPD officers responded to the scene.

“I jumped right up and immediately where are you – what hospital are you at – I told him you hang on – no matter what happens – how you feel – you try to live,” Devonna said.

Tahj says he was approached by a group of men who asked him several questions, then shot him multiple times without being provoked.

“He proceeded to ask me the questions once more then he did to proceed to release a gun on me,” Tahj said.

Tahj was taken to a hospital where he is still recovering, and spoke with WRTV from his bed.

“It’s strange really how a couple of bullets can bring down a man,” Tahj said.

“He has a cracked rib – he was shot in the buttocks – he has a grazed colon,” Devonna told WRTV.

Tahj and his family are now left questioning why someone would do this to him.

“This is beyond me - like why - everyone in his community knew him - they know him - he has been working at that family dollar for years,” Devonna said.

Devonna has this message for her son.

“Thaj I’m so proud that you are able to live on your own and hold your own like you can,” Devonna concluded.

IMPD says the case remains under investigation.

The family has set up a GoFundme for Tahj.