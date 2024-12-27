Lawrence Police department investigating an officer involved shooting

LAWRENCE -- Lawrence Police Department are investigating after an Officer shot a suspect early Friday morning.

Police say the investigation started as a traffic stop around 12:15 near East 52nd and North Kercheval Drive.

LPD says that the suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police say it’s not searching for any other suspects at this time.

Police say that no officers were injured.

The department says the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.