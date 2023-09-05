Local group working to reevaluate neighborhoods divided by I-65/I-70 Inner Loop

INDIANAPOLIS -- A local group is working to make improvements to the southeast leg of interstate 65/70 Downtown Inner loop near the Fletcher Place and Fountain Square Neighborhoods.

“The ultimate goal is to reconfigure that area so it’s much more of an attractive space for people to live work and play,” Brenda Frejie said.

Frejie is the President and CEO of the Rethink Coalition. The group is working to evaluate the reconnection of the I-65/70 Inner Loop.

“It will help the area in terms of economic development opportunities and making the area more attractive in terms of living,” Freije went onto say.

The area is near the Fletcher Place and Fountain Square Neighborhoods. The goal is to create more livable and reconnected communities in this area that is divided by the south split.

The USDOT awarded the group a $2 million dollar grant. Freije says it will go towards conducting the study.

“We are going to be looking at how that area can be re-configured and capped to re-connect that community in the area,” Freije added.

Capping involves putting a land bridge over the top of the interstate to help reconnect the downtown communities. Essentially eliminating the interstate as a barrier between neighborhoods.

“Pedestrian friendly and biker friendly is the way it should be,” Sandra Biamonti said.

WRTV spoke to people near downtown Indianapolis who say they support the project.

They want to see more areas for people to walk and bike.

“People should be able to get to places quickly and easily and walking and biking is the perfect way of doing it,” Biamonti added.

You can learn more about the project by clicking here.