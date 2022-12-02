Maize Bus making its straight trip to the Circle City

INDIANAPOLIS-- “We are standing at the third bus in a long line party mobiles that’s goes all over the Midwest,” Roger Hale said.

For Roger Hale -- this bus is his method of transportation to nearly all University of Michigan football games.

“An epic adventure into enemy territory but having fun Saturdays in the fall in Ann Arbor,” Hale said.

The self-proclaimed University of Michigan super fan – started “The Maize Bus” – many years ago as a way to connect with fans.

“Oddly enough I’ve met thousands of friends from all over the country and they are showing up Saturday,” Hale said.

For Roger this is his second straight year here visiting the circle city with his Maize Bus.

“Indy is by far the best town for events such as this,” Hale said.

The Maize Bus parks outside of O'Reilly's Irish Pub & Restaurant, when it's in town. Hale says he developed a relationship with the co-owner many years ago.

“We had a wedding reception here last February – two new alumni – it’s a great relationship,” Joel Reitz, Co-owner of O’Reilly’s Irish Pub & Restaurant said.

The co-owner of the pub calls his bar the official hangout for the Indianapolis Michigan Alumni club.

The fans last year were very excited," Reitz said. "This year they have a shot at the national title so it should be even more fun,”

