Marine Veteran becomes homeowner with the help of HVAF

INDIANAPOLIS — Helping Veterans and Families (HVAF) is a valuable resource for those who are struggling. Recently, the non-profit helped a veteran achieve his dream of becoming a homeowner .

Troy Rivers is the third veteran to receive a home through the Habitat for Humanity partnership.

Rivers says while becoming a homeowner is a huge deal, it’s all about sharing his testimony.

“This house is a blessing, but the real blessing is not this house. The real blessing is being able to be a blessing to someone else and helping someone else make a change in their life,” said Rivers.

WRTV first met Rivers in June, as he worked alongside HVAF and Habitat for Humanity to build the home.

Rivers is clean now but says, “I came across cocaine and that changed my life.” He says because of his battle, he lost his job, his family, and became homeless trying to feed his addiction but gained everything back with the help of God and HVAF programs.

“Troy’s testimony is a powerful one, but it's not unique. Our agency, which has been operating since 1993, we are the largest provider of nonprofit veteran services in the state of Indiana,” said Brian Copes.

Rivers now works and has been working consistently for 12 years.

HVAF recognized his dedication to turning his life around and gave him a home to help with his fresh start.

“I recognize that the Lord was using them to help me get where he wanted me to be,” said Rivers.

After all these years finally, he feels at home and at peace in a place he can call his own.

