McCormick’s Creek State Park expected to reopen on Friday

OWEN COUNTY — McCormick’s Creek State Park and its Inn are expected to re-open Friday. However, the camp sites are expected to remain closed through the end of the month. This comes days after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the park, leaving devastation in its wake.

“I see missed opportunities for memories. Obviously, the campground is closed but we are going to rebuild it right back,” Lt. Angela Goldman with The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

The aftermath of the EF-3 tornado goes for miles. Hundreds of trees were destroyed.

WRTV Hundreds of trees at McCormick's Creek State Park are destroyed after severe storms.

McCormick's Creek State Park is believed to be one of Indiana’s first state parks.

“I just urge you to pay attention to any media you may have,” Lt. Goldman added.

Severe weather may strike the Hoosier state again. The Department of Natural Resources says to have a plan in place especially when camping and pay attention to alerts with media devices like portable radios or cell phones.

“If you are in a tent, at least get into your car, if there is not time to get to shelter itself, ride it out in your car - truck or at least get into one of these shelter houses,” Lt. Goldman added.

DNR tells WRTV that state parks policy states that when there is a threat for severe weather, park staff will do their best to alert campers. Some campgrounds will have tornado sirens.

“There are lots of facilities in the campgrounds. The comfort stations are going to be a shelter that we are going to try and get everyone into,” Goldman said.

Outside of the parks front gate, crosses with flowers are displayed to honor Brett and Wendy Kincaid, who died after a tornado hit while they were camping in the park.

“What’s important is that we will get through us. We will clean this up and this campground will be back open,” Lt. Angela Goldman said..

