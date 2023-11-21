Mom pulls off welcome home surprise for son coming home for Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis International Airport is preparing for a busy Thanksgiving travel week.

In a press release from airport officials, The Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving are expected to be the busiest holiday travel days with about 17 percent more traffic than last year on the same days.



“Normally roughly 2 million people travel here domestically everyday but during the thanksgiving holiday that’s going to be up to 2.7 million here on Wednesday,” Aaron Batt, TSA Federal security director said.

Airport officials say early morning flights (5 a.m. – 8 a.m.) account for nearly one third of passenger traffic for the day. Officials say plan ahead and arrive early for your flight. Officials add its new screening technology allows you to keep everything inside your carry-on bag.

“It gives us greater security ability a little more detection, but it does take a little longer to go through the process. We’ve been working with our officers to be more efficient,” Batt added.

WRTV

As people were getting ready to head out to their flights on Tuesday, one family was dressed in style. “Our son Lachlan is coming in from Denver for thanksgiving – his favorite concert of all time was Sesame Street Live,” Stori Bown said.

WRTV

Stori Brown was dressed in an Elmo costume, ready to surprise her son at the Airport. Brown says her son is in his late 20’s, she says he saw the concert at an early age.

“Elmo loves you and we know that there were a lot of epic concerts but I’m going to tell you Sesame Street Live was your favorite – we have it documented here – and I’m just going to tell you that we love you to death,” Brown said as she walked into the food court at the airport to surprise her son.

WRTV

The two say its apart of an ever-growing tradition.

“This is a long history of punking back and forth and initially she pranked my uncle Neal 25 to 30 years ago,” Lachlan concluded.

To take a look at the list of flights click here.

