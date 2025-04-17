New west side food pantry aims to feed body and soul

INDIANAPOLIS —While many attend church for prayer and worship, one group at a west side church is adding a unique element to their services.

“I know the feeling of being worried about what are my kids going to eat,” Licci Tiger told WRTV.

Tiger and her son are among the many volunteers at the Iglesia JesuCristo es Mi Refugio church.

“When I was homeless with my mom, I was always worried. So, I know that just instead of trying to worry about being a kid, they are also worried about what are they going to do,” Loga Tiger told WRTV.

The two are now one of many who are working to give back as volunteers, as the church gets set to open its new food pantry.

WRTV

“The training that we have at Missional Food Pantry, is to understand the deeper needs of people, because being hungry, being food insecure, can be a symptom of many causes,” said Merlin Gonzales, President and CEO of Faith Hope and Love Community.

WRTV

Gonzales says the goal of the pantry is to serve local families in need with both practical resources and a spirit of hope.

“How you treat people with dignity and equality is what really changes people’s lives,” Gonzales added.

WRTV

On Saturday, April 19th more than 20 volunteers will graduate from six months of focused effort and community outreach, all through Missional Food Pantry training program.

Gonzales says the pantry is set to open in the coming months.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, click here.