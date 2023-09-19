Watch Now
Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation

WRTV Photo/Andrew Smith
Posted at 3:57 AM, Sep 19, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers are investigating a shooting involving one of their own.

It happened just 3am Tuesday morning in the 1800 block of Portage Terrace.

A post by the department on X (formerly Twitter) says no officers were injured.

We have a crew on the scene awaiting more information from police.

This is a developing story.

