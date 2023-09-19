Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers are investigating a shooting involving one of their own.

It happened just 3am Tuesday morning in the 1800 block of Portage Terrace.

A post by the department on X (formerly Twitter) says no officers were injured.

IMPD officers are on scene of an incident in the 1800 block of Portage Terrace. There was an officer-involved shooting.



No officers were injured.



PIO Young is responding to the scene. Follow along for updates. pic.twitter.com/vHP0VfEMUB — IMPD (@IMPDnews) September 19, 2023

We have a crew on the scene awaiting more information from police.

This is a developing story.