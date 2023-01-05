Over a quarter of a million dollars’ worth of jewelry stolen from Broad Ripple business

INDIANAPOLIS --- More than a quarter of a million dollars’ worth in jewelry -- gone in a matter of minutes from a jewelry store in the heart of broad ripple.

Owner Joaquin Parraga says he is the Owner of Diamond Studio by Dejoan in Broad Ripple. He says he has been in the jewelry business for more than 30 years

Parraga says he has been serving Indianapolis for the last 14 years. Each customer is by appointment only.

“Soon as I turn around because I don’t put two chains outside – he is running away,” Parraga said.

Parraga says on Monday a well-known customer was looking to buy a new piece of jewelry - something bigger, but that customer did something unexpected.

“He left his wallet with his social security card and birth certificate,” Parraga told WRTV.

Surveillance video shows Parraga chasing after him. A police report shows that the estimated value of the chain is $340,000.

IMPD says the case remains under investigation.

“I feel so bad. It’s not just us, it’s about the business. I worry about the business for everybody," Parraga said. "It’s no safety even if the people we know.”

Parraga is the latest victim of an unsettling trend. The U.S. Chamber of commerce says more than 50% of small businesses say they were robbed last year.

IMPD says while the department works to make an arrest in all crimes... community is always helpful.

“I hope the police find this guy and take him off the streets and he don’t rob anybody else,” Parraga concluded.

