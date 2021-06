INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a CSX train on the city's northeast side.

The collision happened just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday near East 30th Street and Massachusetts Avenue.

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a CSX train on the city's northeast side.

According to IMPD officers on the scene, this is an ongoing investigation.

WRTV will update this article with more information as it becomes available.