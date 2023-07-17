Watch Now
PHOTOS: Honoring the life of Deputy John Durm

Photos from the funeral services of fallen Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm.

MicrosoftTeams-image (15).png Deputy John Durm funeral program lays on a bouquet of flowers, along with a Sheriff's Department hatPhoto by: WRTV MicrosoftTeams-image (14).png Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm's casket escorted into Gainbridge FieldhousePhoto by: WRTV MicrosoftTeams-image (13).png Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm's casket escorted into Gainbridge FieldhousePhoto by: WRTV MicrosoftTeams-image (16).png Inside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse where Marion County Sheriff Deputy John Durm will be honoredPhoto by: WRTV MicrosoftTeams-image (12).png Deputy John Durm honored with a tribute illuminated on the AES building on Monument Circle in downtown IndianapolisPhoto by: WRTV CJC Van.jpg A van where the public has left flowers and more for fallen deputy John Durm sits outside the Criminal Justice Campus.Photo by: WRTV IMG_8539.jpg Deputy John Durm memorialPhoto by: WRTV IMG_8538.jpg Deputy John Durm memorialPhoto by: WRTV IMG_8540.jpg Deputy John Durm memorialPhoto by: WRTV Durm memorial 2.PNG Photo by: WRTV Durm memorial 5.PNG Photo by: WRTV Durm 5 (2).jpg Photo by: Family Durm 6.jpg Photo by: Family Deputy John Durm.jpg Deputy John DurmPhoto by: Marion County Sheriff's Dept.

