Police Looking for Suspect Following East Side Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are looking for the suspect in a homicide on the city’s east side.

The shooting happened just after midnight, Friday on East Michigan Street near Dearborn Street.

Officers were dispatched to reports of a person shot.

When, officers arrived on the scene they found an adult male with a gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say an adult female led the scene.

Investigators are interviewing neighbors to learn more about what happened.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

You can remain anonymous.

