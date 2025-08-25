Proposed Wawa on Indy’s east side draws praise and pushback

INDIANAPOLIS — A proposal to build a Wawa gas station and convenience store on Indianapolis’ east side is facing mixed reactions from neighbors and local business owners.

The plan calls for the popular chain — known for its fuel, fresh food and 24-hour service — to open at the corner of East Washington Street and Shortridge Road. The location sits along the route of IndyGo’s planned Blue Line rapid transit project.

Bruce Sutton, who owns Stereo Advantage across the street from the proposed site, said he supports the development.

“Any new development is good for this side of town, especially a convenience store and gasoline,” Sutton said. “I know they make fresh food, they’re open 24 hours, so that’d be good. It’ll be good for the community.”

But some nearby residents say the area already has more than enough gas stations.

“It’s not going to create the long-term financial sustainability for the area that we would like to see. We need financially sustainable development,” said Jakob Morales, who opposes the plan.

The owner of the Get Fit Athletic Club on East Washington Street told WRTV that he is in favor of the proposal, citing security benefits and new job opportunities for the neighborhood.

Wawa recently began opening stores in central Indiana, part of a broader Midwest expansion.

The proposal to bring a Wawa to the east side will be heard at next month's Metropolitan Development Commission meeting.

WRTV reached out to City-County Councilor Andy Nielsen about the proposed project in his district. He sent WRTV this statement:

“My top priority is to listen to, represent, and advocate for the best interests of my constituents, and I have heard overwhelmingly that we have enough gas stations on the Eastside. I am committed to continuing conversations with Wawa representatives about how we can bring their quality service to the area in a way that aligns with the desires of the community.” City-County Councilor Andy Nielsen, District 14

Wawa officials sent WRTV a statement: