INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Fountain Square businesses are reminding the community they remain open as ongoing construction closes roads in the area throughout July.

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'Rent is still due:' Fountain Square businesses continue to welcome customers amid ongoing road closures

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is replacing water mains and installing sewer lines, causing closures on Shelby Street and Prospect Street. The projects aim to address historical flooding concerns in the area.

"It was really important to start constructing a project in Fountain Square, given the area and the impact that it had to residents," Harrison Rice told WRTV.

The road closures are impacting local shops, but business owners and employees are urging customers to continue visiting.

“Rent is still due even though construction is here. Having a continuous stream of income where we know we can rely on that support is a great way to keep our doors open," Katherine Culp of Indy Reads said.

Some business owners are concerned about the timeline of the project and the potential loss of foot traffic.

"I would hope that they would go a lot faster than they are. Supposedly, the intersections can be closed until the end of summer," said owner of Hero House comics Mike Rittenhouse. "I don't know what that's gonna mean for some of the businesses around here that really rely on all of the traffic to help keep them moving."

Despite the construction, businesses are encouraging customers not to be discouraged from continuing to visit Fountain Square.

“We're not closing. We're here to serve the community," Culp reminded. "Once you get down here, I think you can realize it's not as intimidating as you think. Really none of the parking is being impacted."

“Just support us because we're over here and it's just, it's rough," Kuma's Corner employee Cassandra Trebetario added. "We're over here and we're here for you."

You can keep up to date with local road closures in Indianapolis by clicking the link here.

