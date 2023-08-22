String of vandalism in Fountain Square leaves car windows shot out

INDIANAPOLIS -- Several people are on edge Tuesday night... after cars were vandalized in the Fountain Square neighborhood near downtown.

Shattered windows and broken glass litter a street near Lexington Avenue and Prospect Street.

“Apparently somebody started driving down starting on Olive coming down Lexington – taking out windows with a pellet gun,” Fountain Square Resident Andy Frank said.

Frank said he woke up over the weekend to find his window shattered. He said his roommates got hit too. “Mine was almost completely shattered,” Frank added.

A police report shows roughly ten cars were damaged in total over the weekend. “Wife’s car got hit both drivers side windows,” Dakota Pennington said.

Neighbors believe that a pellet gun was used to commit the acts of vandalism. The weapon that was allegedly used hasn’t been determined at this time according to a police report.

“Just the vandalism is more of an annoyance – you don’t know how far it’s going to get,” Pennington added.

Both Pennington and Frank are now left to try and repair their broken windows. “Apparently glass companies are not open on Saturdays so I’m finally getting my widow fixed today,” Frank added.

Frank sent pictures to WRTV of his window getting fixed. He said it was going to cost roughly $200.

“Why do this to working class people – it’s just another unexpected bill – one less meal I can take my kids too,” Frank told WRTV on Tuesday.

For neighbors like Pennington and Frank, the vandalism has caused enough headaches for this week.

“Just invest in the ring cameras or security system – because you never know what’s going to happen around here,” Pennington concluded.

