Three Indy high school junior’s graduate with their Associate’s Degree

INDIANAPOLIS-- Completing high school can be a challenge in itself but imagine doing it while also taking college classes. That’s what a group of students are doing at a high school on the Indy's near northside.

“Our goal is that 100 percent of our scholars will leave with an Associate’s Degree an Indiana College or an industry based certification,” Assistant Principal at Believe Circle City High School Jawn Manning said.

WRTV

In May, Autumn Joshua, Taryn Bebley and Elazia Davison all graduated from IVY Tech Community college with their Associate’s Degree.

The school opened in the Fall of 2020, meaning three of its original 53 students finished with their Associate’s Degree.

“I would just say go for it – because the thought of doing something like this might be scary but you just have to take that leap of faith,” Joshua said.

Manning added that in the students class that they have roughly 10-15 students who are on track to have their Associates Degree in December, and that another 6 to 7 are in the junior class and will finish in the spring of their senior year.

WRTV

“We partner with IVY Tech across the street – 92 of our 210 students are dually enrolled,” Manning added.

That means at certain points during the school year, the students would double up on classes. “I know that I wanted more for myself,” Joshua said.

The junior is a part of the girls’ basketball team. The school won its first ever championship title on February 10. The nine Lady Cyclones team members defeated Thrival Academy, 35-9. “I was raised by mom – she had me when she was really young so it is hard for her to provide for me by herself,” Taryn Bebley said.

WRTV

Manning told WRTV the school’s model is early college, early career for all of its students and provides experiences that will set them up for success.

“Nationwide the graduation rate for black and brown students is hovering around 40%,” Manning concluded.