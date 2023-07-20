Winning ticket sold for $1 billion Powerball prize

Watch Now
Posted at 1:11 AM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 01:24:29-04

A winning ticket has been sold in California for the Powerball jackpot worth $1 billion, the 7th largest in U.S. history and the 3rd largest in the history of the game.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were: white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24.

The winner can choose either $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.

Several $1 million winning tickets were also sold across the country; including one in Indiana. Those tickets matched all five white balls, but failed to match the Powerball.

Hoosier Lottery officials haven't released a specific location of where the $1 million ticket was sold.

The game's abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball in November.

The last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one had won the grand prize.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

