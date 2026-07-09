WRTV welcomes Dante Stanton as weekend evening anchor

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — WRTV is welcoming another Hoosier journalist to its newsroom.

Dante Stanton will become the station's new weekend evening anchor later this month. Stanton, an Indiana native, brings more than seven years of journalism experience covering communities across the Michiana region.

Before joining WRTV, Stanton served as weekend morning anchor and multimedia journalist at ABC57 News, where he reported on breaking news, community issues and special projects.

"We're excited to welcome Dante to the WRTV team," News Director Erika Facey said. "His strong journalism background, dedication to serving viewers, and ability to connect with audiences across multiple platforms make him an outstanding addition to our newsroom. We look forward to the energy, professionalism, and storytelling he will bring to the team."

Stanton graduated summa cum laude from Goshen College with a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcasting. He said the opportunity to work in Indianapolis is one he has long hoped for.

"I'm thrilled at the chance to stay in my home state (Hoo-hoo-hoosiers!) and grow my career in Indiana's largest TV market," Stanton said. "Getting the chance to tell stories in a city as culturally rich and diverse as Indianapolis is the opportunity of a lifetime."

Stanton joins WRTV as the station continues expanding its local news programming and commitment to delivering trusted journalism and meaningful storytelling to viewers across Central Indiana.

Viewers can watch Stanton beginning July 25 on WRTV's weekend evening newscasts at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. EST.