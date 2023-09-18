How to get a 50-cent double cheeseburger from McDonald’s today

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

National Cheeseburger Day is Monday, Sept. 18. Yes, it may be one of our country’s made-up holidays, but certainly one of America’s popular foods deserves a day of its own.

McDonald’s sells millions of cheeseburgers yearly, and for National Cheeseburger Day, the company is offering a pretty deep discount. Customers can grab a McDonald’s double cheeseburger for only 50 cents for one day only. Your lunch or dinner plans are set!

That’s more than a 50% savings off the regular price for a double cheeseburger, which can range from $1-$2.79 depending on various factors, including your location.

If you want to take advantage of this delicious deal, you can’t just walk into your closest McDonald’s restaurant and order your double cheeseburger, though. The 50-cent double cheeseburger deal must be redeemed through the McDonald’s app.

Just go to your phone’s app store and download it. A few minutes later, you’re ready to order your 50-cent double cheeseburger!

Go into the app. If you don’t see the deal immediately on your main screen, look under “Deals” and you should see it listed under “0.50 Double Cheeseburger” and “Expires Today.” Simply tap it to open the deal.

This offer is unavailable before 10:30 a.m. when McDonald’s serves breakfast (breakfast ends at 11 a.m. on weekends). Each customer is only allowed one 50-cent double cheeseburger per visit. The deal cannot be combined with any other discount or coupon.

Customers can choose to pick up their double cheeseburger inside the restaurant or at the drive-thru window. Or, if you prefer to have your meal come to you, you can take advantage of the McDelivery order option (although you’ll be charged a delivery fee, unless your order is $15 or more).

The terms and conditions of the 50-cent double cheeseburger deal do say that custom orders may change the price of the sandwich. So, carefully check your checkout total if you decide to add a few extras.

