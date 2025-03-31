Hundreds pack Rep. Spartz town hall, many attendees frustrated at her responses

WESTFIELD — 5th District Congresswoman Victoria Spartz held a town hall meeting Friday in Westfield.

Many attendees were angry.

The event was met with crowds of protesters outside the conference center — and even people objecting inside.

Hoosiers want the chance to express their concerns to elected officials.

Hundreds got the opportunity ask questions those hard questions to Rep. Spartz Friday.

Lines started forming at the IMMI Conference Center at around 2 pm.

Hoosiers were fired up.

Audience members yelled throughout the majority of the presentation.

After the first 20 minutes, Rep. Spartz moved to the question and answer section.

“If people just want to come to scream, it’s not productive," she said to the crowd.

Attendees had the opportunity to submit questions in writing and either they or a moderator read it aloud.

We spoke to some of those attendees:

“I wanna know when congress is gonna cut down on its expenses," Sandra Jonasen said.

“I feel like there’s a roll back in rights for anyone who doesn’t look like me," Casey Hammond said.

“Listen to us. Quit trying to take our services away. Stop DOGE," Bryan Detamore said.

Rep. Spartz was asked questions about immigration, tariffs, social security, veterans issues, cuts to federal agencies and more.

Her responses angered Teresa Conroy, who walked out of the meeting early.

“She was pushing buttons and wasn’t answering the questions," Conroy said.

Every question audience members asked was critical of her agenda.

Rep. Spartz continued to answer questions, even with audience members yelling over her.

Brianna Savage and Jamie Alford felt she was deflecting.

“All of her responses are extremely avoidant," Alford said.

“She’s avoiding the answers. She’s giving roundabout answers," Savage said.

This town hall comes at a time when Hoosiers have shared frustrations over a lack of communication from their Central Indiana representatives.

Rep. Spartz says she hopes to continue to hold town halls in the future.

“I thought we still need to have a conversation. I need to hear you. I need to hear your voice, your frustration, so I can address them," she said.

Rep. Spartz will hold a second town hall on Saturday, March 29, at the Muncie City Hall, located at 300 N. High St. in Muncie, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.