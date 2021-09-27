If you bought chicken from 2009 to 2019, you may be eligible for a settlement payment

Depending on where you live, if you have purchased raw chicken in the past, you could have some cash coming your way. A class-action lawsuit called the Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation has resulted in a $181 million settlement of which you could potentially claim your share, pending final approval.

Who Can File A Claim?

Attorneys filed the lawsuit against more than a dozen chicken processors alleging broiler chicken price-fixing. Several, including Fieldale, George’s, Mar-Jac, Peco, Pilgrim’s and Tyson, have chosen to settle.

The class includes residents of certain U.S. states who purchased whole chicken, chicken breasts or wings from the settling processors between Jan. 1, 2009, and July 31, 2019.

Residents of the District of Columbia and the following 24 states are eligible:

California

Florida

Hawaii

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas

Maine

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Oregon

Rhode Island (during the time frame of July 15, 2013-July 31, 2019 only)

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Utah

Wisconsin

(The Pilgrim’s settlement covers a claims period of Jan. 1, 2009, to Dec. 31, 2020, in the same states.)

While the current settlements are only with the six companies, the settlement Class also includes consumers who bought chicken from other brands who have not settled in court. There are numerous companies in this group, such as Agri Stats, Foster Farms, JCG Foods of Alabama, Koch Foods, Mountaire Farms, O.K. Foods, Perdue Farms, Sanderson Farms, Wayne Farms and Simmons Foods.

The case is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against those companies that have not made settlements yet. A final approval hearing is expected to take place on Dec. 20, 2021.

How To File A Claim

If you qualify, you must complete and submit a claim form by Dec. 31, 2022, to be eligible to receive a payment (if additional settlements are reached, the deadline may be extended). If you submit a claim form, you will automatically be included in any future related settlements.

To file a claim, go to the Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation website at OverchargedForChicken.com. Then, click the “File Your Claim Here” button at the bottom of the page and provide your name, street address, email address and mobile phone number.

After attorney’s fees and other expenses are paid from the settlement fund, you will receive an email or text message providing options for a digital payment or a paper check.

No proof of purchase is necessary.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.