IMPD, faith Leaders, community activists engage with teens for National Faith & Blue Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Law enforcement, faith leaders and youth mentorship organizations are collaborating to reduce youth gun violence for National Faith & Blue weekend.

IMPD, Lawrence Police, OPHS and community groups like New B.O.Y and Inner Beauty encouraged teens to get involved on Friday evening.

They hosted an overnight lock-in event at New Revelation Christian Church to help strengthen relationships between young people and law enforcement.

“We have a lot of young people that will be in this space tonight that have engaged with law enforcement in a negative way," New B.O.Y. Founder Kareem Hines said. "Some of our young people in this space have been locked up by some of the authorities in this space."

One of those people was Cameron Washington, who was court ordered to come to New B.O.Y. years ago.

The 18-year-old says that the experience changed his life.

“They saw the potential and leadership skills I did have, and around 14, 15 years old, I got a job with Ms. Crystal in her summer power-up camp. I started teaching boxing, karate, stuff like that," Washington said.

Hines says the goal is to bridge gaps, build trust and encourage positive relationships.

“I think as much attention is given from a police officer in a negative space should be given in a positive space," he said.

Teens participated in fun activities like boxing or podcasting, an open dialogue with officers and mentorship sessions.

“Having that connection, having that availability to be a resource for kids and keep them out of trouble is important. Having constant communication and connection and open dialogue with them as well," IMPD Community Engagement Outreach Bureau Major Corey Mims said.

