IMPD officers involved in shooting near N Kealing Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — An officer-involved shooting has occurred on the city's east side Sunday afternoon.

IMPD posted on X reporting the incident happened in the 1000 block of North Kealing Avenue. IMPD confirmed no officers were injured.

IMPD said a firearm was recovered on-scene by officers.

Road closures will be in effect in both directions on N. Kealing Ave. between E. 10th St. and E. 11th St. during the investigation.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will update you as we learn more.

