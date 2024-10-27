IMPD officers involved in shooting near N Kealing Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — An officer-involved shooting has occurred on the city's east side Sunday afternoon.

IMPD posted on X reporting the incident happened in the 1000 block of North Kealing Avenue. IMPD confirmed no officers were injured.

IMPD Officers are on scene of an incident in the 1000 block of N Kealing Avenue.



There was an officer-involved shooting. No officers were injured.



Media staging will be announced shortly.



— IMPD (@IMPDnews) October 27, 2024

IMPD said a firearm was recovered on-scene by officers.

Road closures will be in effect in both directions on N. Kealing Ave. between E. 10th St. and E. 11th St. during the investigation.

