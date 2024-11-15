Indiana Donor Network creating new memorial to honor those who gave the gift of life

INDIANAPOLIS — A glass wall at the headquarters of the Indiana Donor Network is etched with the names of people who have given the gift of life. Their names are removed every two years to make room for new donors, but soon, those heroes will all be honored in one place. Tammy Hackman's daughter is one of those heroes who helped save multiple lives.

"She became a donor hero in 2015,” Hackman said. “She died of a heroin overdose and was lucky enough to save four lives with six of her organs." Hackman says she will never forget seeing her daughter's name etched on the wall.

"You got to see her name you got to walk by you got to touch it, feel it,” Hackman said. “You could trace it and put it in your pocket and take it with you."

When her daughter’s name was taken down, she knew there had to be another option.

"I just wanted to suggest that we do something where you can go and find that person any time you want to find them,” Hackman said.

For donor families like Hackman's, The Indian Donor Network is creating a new memorial. Each donor hero will be remembered forever, through a tree of life that will be built in the main lobby.

"We really wanted to honor all donor heroes and all families no matter when their loved one died because grief and love last forever,” said Courtney Tillotta, manager of aftercare support at Indiana Donor Network.

The tree will feature lighting and four kiosks that will let visitors search for the name of any donor. Family members of the donor can add a quote or pictures. When the name is selected in the kiosk, something special will happen.

"There will be color-changing lights that will go up from the base of the tree all the way up through lanterns that will be hanging from the branches that will go up through our atrium,” Tillotta said.

Those lights signify the gift of life. A living legacy, creating a place of comfort for people like Tammy Hackman.

"Her story is going on,” Hackman said. “We always call it a never-ending story and it will be. "

The Indiana Donor Network is going through its records back to its inception in 1987. As soon as they are digitized, they will be added to the memorial tree. The installation is expected to be finished by the end of the year.