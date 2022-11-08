2022 Indiana General Election Results

The 2022 General Election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Indiana.

Check back here on that date to find live election results from across central Indiana.

To find your polling location and hours visit the Indiana Secretary of State Voters Portal.

In-Person Voting Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. You must have your photo ID. Find your polling location Voting ID requirements

How WRTV gets its results

For the larger state-wide races like U.S. Senate and House, the below results originate from the Associated Press, automatically fed into our website. It is updated whenever the AP updates its results.

For county-wide races, it varies. For some counties, such as Marion County, WRTV is automatically feeding data from the Board of Election into our website, which updates in real-time as votes are tallied by election workers on election night. For other counties, WRTV has people checking the Boards of Election websites of each county to update the latest election results manually throughout the night.

IMPORTANT NOTE: All results below are unofficial until certified by each county's board of elections. The number and percent of districts reporting may not be up-to-date on the live results below as they are coming in on election night.