Crews, state inspectors prepare for Indiana State Fair

MARION COUNTY — The Indiana State Fair starts Friday, and crews have been working to make sure the midway rides are safe for you and your family.

State inspectors check every ride by looking at lap bars and seat belts, but also educate ride operators on what they need to do.

"We have inspectors that spend eight hours over a two day span to check and make sure everything will be safe and ready to roll," Von Scott, state inspector, said. "We will also have someone on site to make sure the ride operators are doing what is required."

While making sure the rides are safe is top-of-mind for staff, the fun also extends over to the food.

"Every year, we have about 140 food stands which really means there's something for everybody," Anna Whelchel, with the State Fair, said.

This year, Whelchel says there are 46 new vendors and a contest to choose who your favorite is.

Staff members have an important reminder for parents.

The minor policy that was put in place last year reads "after 6 p.m., anyone under the age of 18 must be with a parent, legal guardian or chaperone who is at least 21. Minors who are not with an adult at the entrance will not be allowed into the fair."

