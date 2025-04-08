Indianapolis couple's donation helps early learning at Jordan YMCA

INDIANAPOLIS — A testament to the power of philanthropy and the impact of intentional giving.

A north side YMCA is able to provide children with a with welcoming environment, regardless of their family’s financial standing.

An early learning classroom at the Jordan YMCA was named the Kim and Mae Leech Preschool Classroom, after a recent $10,000 donation from the couple.

Jordan YMCA

Over the past three years, the Leeches have donated more than $120,000 to the Jordan YMCA.

“They don’t ask for recognition. They just wanna see good in the community," Executive Director of the Jordan YMCA Matthew Morwick said.

The Leeches are well-versed in the roles early learning and the YMCA play in their community.

Mae had a 40-year career in education and Kim took swimming lessons at the Jordan Y when he was a child.

“Their heart is amazing. It’s truly amazing to see folks come in and want nothing in return," he said.

Jordan YMCA

The Jordan YMCA helps families like the Winters.

“Three kids. We’re a really busy family. It’s nice to know they are going through a structured, creative curriculum that is preparing them academically for kindergarten and socially emotionally," Chelsy Winters said.

There are about 7,000 members at the Jordan YMCA.

Of the 65 kids that participate in the pre-school program, almost half receive some sort of financial assistance.

Donations like the Leech’s help make that possible.

“If a child or family comes and they can’t afford our early learning program, we wanna meet them where they’re at. If families have to go to work, we wanna have a space that’s safe and supportive for their kids to come and have a learning environment," Morwick said.

If you’d like to enroll your child in an early learning program at the YMCA, staff recommend you stop into your location and ask about the financial assistance options available to you.

