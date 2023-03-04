Indy native's oral care company gives back to homeless veterans

INDIANAPOLIS — At 24 years old, Camron Brown knows a thing or two about "the grind."

“Growing up, I always knew that I wanted to do something a little different then the norm. But I didn’t really know what that was," Brown said.

The Indy native grew up on the east side and graduated from Bishop Chatard High School before attending the University of Kentucky for journalism.

But, life had different plans when he found his passion for entrepreneurship.

“I started doing consulting, working with athletes. I was consulting Marques Ogden, former NFL player and brother of Jonathan Ogden, Hall-of-Fame football player. He’s like ‘hey, I want you to come help my toothpaste company,'" he said.

Brown is now a co-owner of Grind Goods.

The oral care company donates 25% of its profits to Homeless Not Toothless, a non profit that works to give disadvantaged groups, including homeless veterans, the confidence to smile wide.

“There was something missing for veterans; they didn’t feel confident. They didn’t feel like they had the ability to go to a job and feel comfortable with their hygiene and themselves," Brown said.

As of February, Grind’s products are stocked on shelves in Walmart stores across the nation.

Brown says he’s even prouder to see them at two locations right here at home in Central Indiana:

4545 Lafayette Rd, Indianapolis

2373 E Main St, Plainfield, IN

There are also locations in at Walmarts in Hammond, West Lafayette and Jasper.

“I wouldn’t be who I am if it wasn’t for Indiana, Indianapolis. Everywhere I go, a piece of Indianapolis is with me because I am a product of Indianapolis. I am a product of what someone in the inner city of Indianapolis can become," he said.

Recently, Brown discovered he has chronic nerve damage and he’s had to relearn to walk with a cane.

That’s not dulling his smile.

“Whatever you wanna do, you have to push yourself for it. You have to keep going," Brown said.

