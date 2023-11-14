Invent a new mac and cheese flavor and you could be rewarded with $10,000

There’s not many dinners that are as easy to make and as comforting as macaroni and cheese, but if you’ve ever added your own special touch when preparing a box, Kraft is looking for your help.

The brand is searching for two people to help them dream up a new flavor of their classic boxed macaroni and cheese. In return, they’re offering $10,000 for each winning flavor suggestion.

While there aren’t many rules for entering your idea, you must be at least 18 years of age or older and can only submit one idea per person, per address. You do not need to create a full recipe or explain how to make it; simply head to Kraft’s website and submit the flavor idea and they’ll do the rest.

You have until Dec. 15 to submit your idea. Two winners will be chosen on Dec. 22.

Because you don’t need to create an actual recipe, your flavor idea can be pretty much anything from chicken and waffles to French toast, pizza, cheeseburger and more.

If you don’t want to get too wild with your idea, however, and just want to see Kraft create something a bit different than their standard mac and cheese, you may want to suggest something simple like adding different types of cheese or hot sauce for a spicy version of the comfort food.

If you’d rather just stick to the classic you already know and love, Kraft is now selling their Deluxe Mac and Cheese in the frozen food section of grocery stores.

The new frozen version comes in Original Cheddar and Four Cheese and is pre-cooked, so you only need to put it in the microwave.

Do you like keeping your mac and cheese simple or are you a fan of jazzing it up a bit?

