Find out if your local Family Dollar store is one of 600 locations closing in the US

Earlier this month, Family Dollar announced a massive wave of closures set to begin in the first half of this year. As part of parent company Dollar Tree’s quarterly earnings report, 600 stores will close by mid-2024, and another 370 stores will shut down over the next few years as their lease expires.

Company executives cited “persistent inflation and reduced government benefits” as major contributing factors to the closures. Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar in 2015, but the merger hasn’t helped improve Family Dollar’s profits.

Adding to the company’s troubles, Family Dollar had to temporarily close more than 400 stores in 2022 when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration report revealed a rat infestation in the company’s warehouse, resulting in multiple recalls.

Which Family Dollar Stores Are Closing?

The company hasn’t released a full list of Family Dollar store closures, yet. Don’t Waste Your Money reached out to parent company Dollar Tree for an updated list, but did not receive a response as of this story’s publication.

However, local news agencies have reported upcoming store closures at specific locations as they get word from store owners in their area.

We have looked through coverage around the country, and the following is a list of Family Dollar locations scheduled to close soon.

Alabama

The Slocomb store at 534 Lawrence St. is closing, WDHN reports. Closing date TBD.

Florida

The Frenchtown store at 540 W. West Brevard St. is closing, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

Illinois

At least two locations in Peoria are closing, including 3116 N. Sterling Ave. and 820 NE Jefferson St., the Peoria Journal Star reports.

Kansas

Stores in Marion, at 826 N. Roosevelt St., and in Peabody, at 309 E. 9th St., are closing, Peabody Gazette-Bulletin reports.

In Wichita, the store at 13th Street and Broadway is closing, KSN reports.

Missouri

The Humansville store at 200 E. Tilden St. is closing, KY3 reports.

The Willow Springs store at 503 E. Maine St. is closing, the Howell County News reports.

Nebraska

The Gering store at 1820 10th St. is closing, KNEB reports.

New Jersey

The Middletown store at Eastpointe Shopping Center, 6 NJ-36, is closing, Patch reports.

North Carolina

In Wilmington, the stores at 113 Greenfield St. and 4840 Carolina Beach Rd. are closing, WECT reports.

Ohio

The East Liverpool store at 15 Walnut St. is closing, The Review reports.

The West Dayton store at 440 N. James H. McGee Blvd. is closing, Dayton Daily News reports.

South Carolina

The Clearwater store at 4403 Jefferson Davis Highway is closing, WRDW reports.

Virginia

In Lynchburg, the stores at 3516 Campbell Ave. and 408 Federal St. are closing, WSET reports.

West Virginia

The Elkins store at 388 Beverly Pike is already listed as permanently closed on Google, The Inter-Mountain Newspaper reports.

