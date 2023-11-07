Jewish man killed after dueling rallies over Israel-Hamas conflict

An elderly man died of his injuries after an altercation at dueling rallies over the Israel-Hamas conflict in Southern California on Sunday, and authorities said they have not ruled it out as a hate crime.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 69-year-old Paul Kessler. The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles described him as “an elderly Jewish man” and claimed he was struck in the head by a pro-Palestinian demonstrator with a megaphone.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened at around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Westlake and Thousand Oaks Boulevards in Thousand Oaks, which is west of Los Angeles.

Deputies found Kessler with a head injury when they arrived. Witnesses said he had been in a physical altercation with counterprotesters and fell backward and struck his head on the ground.

The sheriff’s office said Kessler was transported to a local hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries the next day.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled his death a homicide by blunt force head injury.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, authorities said a 50-year-old suspect has been identified but has not been arrested, according to CNN.

Deputies said they are actively investigating the man's death.

"Violence against our people has no place in civilized society," the Jewish Federation said in a statement on its social media. "We demand safety. We will not tolerate violence against our community. We will do everything in our power to prevent it."

The Greater Los Angeles area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-LA) denounced the alleged attack and expressed their support for the Jewish community in a statement on their website Tuesday.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic and shocking loss,” CAIR-LA said. “While we strongly support the right of political debate, CAIR-LA and the Muslim community stand with the Jewish community in rejecting any and all violence, antisemitism, Islamophobia, or incitement of hatred.”

