Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter commemorate 77th wedding anniversary

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, the longest-married presidential couple in history, are joyfully commemorating another wedding anniversary. Exactly 77 years ago Friday, the Carters exchanged vows and embarked on a lifelong journey together.

The couple is observing this special occasion at their residence in Plains, Georgia, although both are facing significant health struggles.

Jimmy Carter, 98, has been under end-of-life care at home, receiving the utmost support and attention, while the former first lady, 95, has also been confronted with a recent diagnosis of dementia.

In the face of adversity, the Carters continue to demonstrate the profound strength and resilience that have characterized their remarkable journey together.

In May, his grandson Jason Carter spoke at an event in honor of the former president and talked about the Carters' enduring love for one another.

"As we have looked back, it’s been really wonderful to see the outpouring of support and respect, and love," Jason Carter said. "And I think that word, love, is the one that really defines (Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s) personal relationship, but also the way they approach this world."

This relationship, however, began decades before they got married.

Jimmy Carter's mother, who was a nurse, helped deliver Rosalynn, and introduced the two kids when Jimmy was just 3 years old and Rosalynn was just days old.

As time went by, Rosalynn developed a deep friendship with Jimmy's younger sister, who ended up becoming their matchmaker.

In 1945, Rosalynn, 17, went on a date with Jimmy, 20, and after their outing, Jimmy ran to his mom and said, "She's the girl I want to marry."

In her memoir, "First Lady From Plains," Rosalynn admits that Jimmy was "the most handsome young man I had ever seen."

Jimmy Carter served as president of the United States from 1977 to 1981 and co-founded the humanitarian Carter Center with Rosalynn in 1982.

