Josef Newgarden leads speed chart on Carb Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Drivers had one last chance to get on the track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Carb Day on Friday ahead of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

Josef Newgarden, the 2023 and 2024 Indy 500 winner, topped the speed chart on Carb Day.

Here is the full leaderboard from practice:



1. Josef Newgarden - 228.342 mph.

2. Christian Rasmussen - 227.474 mph.

3. David Malukas - 226.565 mph.

4. Conor Daly - 226.341 mph.

5. Takuma Sato - 226.244 mph.

6. Alex Palou - 225.986 mph.

7. Kyle Kirkwood - 225.917 mph.

8. Scott McLaughlin - 225.642 mph.

9. Marcus Armstrong - 225.322 mph.

10. Dennis Hauger - 225.187 mph.

11. Romain Grosjean - 225.151 mph.

12. Graham Rahal - 225.058 mph.

13. Jack Harvey - 225.003 mph.

14. Scott Dixon - 224.917 mph.

15. Marcus Ericsson - 224.896 mph.

16. Rinus VeeKay - 224.706 mph.

17. Santino Ferrucci - 224.415 mph.

18. Louis Foster - 224.334 mph.

19. Helio Castroneves - 224.293 mph.

20. Pato O'Ward - 224.202 mph.

21. Caio Collet - 224.126 mph.

22. Felix Rosenqvist - 223.890 mph.

23. Kyffin Simpson - 223.577 mph.

24. Ed Carpenter - 223.571 mph.

25. Ryan Hunter-Reay - 223.101 mph.

26. Will Power - 222.946 mph.

27. Nolan Siegel - 222.922 mph.

28. Jacob Abel - 222.922 mph.

29. Mick Schumacher - 222.723 mph.

30. Christian Lundgaard - 222.455 mph.

31. Alexander Rossi - 222.291 mph.

32. Sting Ray Robb - 222.094 mph.

33. Katherine Legge - 222.018 mph.

The green flag for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.