Jury selection for Jonathan Majors assault trial begins in NYC

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors appeared in a New York City court Wednesday. The jury selection has started for a trial in which he's accused of domestic assault and harassment. The process is expected to continue through most or all of the week before opening arguments begin.

Before jury selection could begin Wednesday, attorneys for Majors were able to successfully bar the public and press from the courtroom in order to discuss evidence in the case that has not been made public. The judge agreed to the request, ordering the courtroom closed to the public. This case is said to be centered around a fight that occurred in the back seat of a car between Majors and his then girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, over Majors' phone. The fight took place after Jabbari saw a text that she believed was from another woman. Majors is accused of twisting Jabbari's arm behind her back, striking her in the head and pushing her into a car.

The actor, famous for "Creed 3" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe was being set up as the next Marvel supervillain — but that is in limbo.

Legal experts are calling this case a rare misdemeanor case going to trial.

In most cases, defendants plead guilty to misdemeanors to avoid serious jail time, but the actor and his attorney have aggressively disputed the case. They claim Jabbari is a liar who attacked Majors. Majors has pleaded not guilty and could spend up to a year in jail if convicted.

