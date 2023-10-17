Ken Jeong is getting his own talk show

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Whether it’s network sitcoms, blockbuster comedies or a celebrity game show, Ken Jeong has proven that he can shine in almost any genre. And now, the genial and hilarious host of “The Masked Singer” is set to get his very own talk show.

Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury announced that they’ll produce a syndicated talk show helmed by the 54-year-old. The television syndication company is behind other popular talk shows, like “Sherri,” “The Wendy Williams Show” and “Family Feud.”

Last week, the comedy star filmed his first test show in New York. The talk show is expected to start airing sometime in 2024. A name for the show has not yet been released.

“Audiences connect with Ken on many levels — not only because is he so talented, entertaining and unapologetically hilarious but their sense that he is sincere, compassionate, fearless, friendly, just genuinely nice – all essential ingredients that make for long-term success as a talk show host,” Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, said in ajoint press statement. “He is also a talent capable of conquering any time period with his mix of comedy, Hollywood celebrity friends, and ability to bring viewers.”

Jeong is also working on a comedy project based on Dan Harris’s book “10% Happier” and its accompanying podcast, “Ten Percent Happier with Dan Harris.” Jeong will play a character similar to Harris who finds himself in a mid-life crisis and struggling to find meaning in his life as a corporate executive and family man. The series is being developed by Fox Entertainment and Lionsgate Television.

Jeong shared the news on X earlier this year:

Jeong, who was a cult favorite on NBC’s “Community” series, will also take part in the “Community” movie that will be released on Peacock. However, filming was delayed due to the 2023 Writer’s Guild of America Strike. However, Joel McHale has assured “Community” fans that filming will begin next summer, so Ken Jeong will certainly have busy schedule to juggle!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.