Your kids can bowl free all summer long

Keeping kids active and entertained over summer break can be challenging and expensive. But if you live near a participating bowling alley, your child can bowl all summer long free of charge as part of an ongoing national program.

Bowling centers and schools designed Kids Bowl Free as a way to give back to their communities. Kids registered in their local program can bowl two games a day, Monday through Saturday, free for the whole summer.

Millions of kids enjoy free bowling every year, as stated in a post on the program’s Facebook page, which also says that 1,450 bowling alleys in the U.S. and Canada are participating in the 15th Annual Kids Bowl Free program.

“Did you know that over the past 14 years that more than 35 million kids have participated in Kids Bowl Free,” they wrote in the post. “Registration for the Summer of 2022 begins in just a couple of weeks, we’re super excited to have many new centers participating in 2022.”

Getting in on the fun is easy. Go to KidsBowlFree.com and click on Show Centers Near Me or choose your state, province or military base from the list to find one of the nearby participating locations and register.

You can sign up your kids to bowl at multiple centers, but you will need to create an additional account using a unique email address for each location. There is also a limit of six children per account.

Once you have registered, your child can bowl two free games every day except Sunday during spring and summer dates set by individual locations. Not all locations are open for registration at this time. If you can’t find a participating alley near you, use this form to contact Kids Bowl Free, who will reach out to requested bowling centers.

Each bowling center posts its age requirements and shoe rental policy on the registration page.

Parents and other family members can also get in on the fun. Optional Summer Family Passes, designed to be used in conjunction with the free kids’ passes, are available starting at $24.99 for up to four adults. You can use the code LUCKY13 at checkout and save 13%.

When you sign up for Kids Bowl Free or a family pass, you will receive an email every Sunday morning with a link to print your passes for that week. Enjoy!

