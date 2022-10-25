Kids can get a free Scary Face Pancake at IHOP through Halloween

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

One of the best things about this time of year is the treats, especially for the younger set. Of course, dressing up in fun costumes and getting free Halloween candy is awesome, but free candy and pancakes might be even better.

Now through Oct. 31, kids 12 and younger can enjoy a free Scary Face Pancake from IHOP. The fluffy buttermilk flapjacks come topped with whipped-topping eyes and a matching smile. In addition, Mini Oreo cookies, glazed strawberries and candy corn are included on the side so your child can make the sweetest scary-faced breakfast item yet.

Scary Face Pancakes are a tradition at IHOP, as you can tell by this Facebook post from 2015 showing a silly, grinning plated pancake.

“Look scary, taste sweet,” IHOP wrote in the post. “Scary Face Pancakes are back!”

The offer is valid for dine-in orders on the dates mentioned and only at participating IHOP restaurants. There is a limit of one pancake per child.

Notably, the free pancakes are only available from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and only with the purchase of an adult entree. So if you want to surprise your kiddos with breakfast for dinner, you can purchase a meal for yourself, and they can enjoy making and devouring these pancakes.

If you are also a fan of pancakes for supper (and who wouldn’t be?) and enjoy all things pumpkin, you might try the seasonal Pumpkin Spice Pancake Ultimate Combo. This special menu item includes two pancakes made with real pumpkin and seasonal spices, capped with whipped topping. It’s served with bacon, sausage, eggs and hash browns.

IHOP

There are also several new dinner entrees, as you can see in this recent Facebook post. IHOP just launched 10 new dishes, including Thick ‘n Fluffy French Toast, sirloin Salisbury steak, and grilled salmon. Two new appetizers, Jalapeno & Cheese Bites with buttermilk ranch and a chicken quesadilla, also join the lineup.

No matter how you stack them, free Scary Face Pancakes for the kids and a sweet or savory plate for yourself is a wonderful way to top off an October day.

