Kohl’s Is Launching Its Own Athleisure Line

Athleisure might have been trendy pre-2020, but the pandemic definitely had a hand in the boom of the hybrid clothing style that is made up of comfortable athletic pieces you can wear in other settings. Now, Kohl’s is launching a line that truly offers something for everyone.

FLX, pronounced “flex,” is the retailer’s new line of exclusive activewear and athleisure for men and women, which includes plus and big and tall sizes. The sustainably-made pieces balance style, function, performance and comfort. The brand will include more than 60 styles across men’s and women’s activewear with everything from tops and bottoms to outerwear and accessories. Prices range from $20-$125.

Many of the pieces are available in a wide range of sizes. For instance, the Men’s FLX Dynamic Stretch Joggers come in sizes small through 4XL and cost $60-$80.

The Women’s FLX Woven Dress with Built-In Shorts is available in XS through XXL and runs $65.

The brand also offers an exclusive big and tall collection, with joggers, shorts, T-shirts and jackets, as well as a women’s plus size collection that includes pieces like leggings, jackets, dresses and jumpsuits.

“Kohl’s is excited to introduce FLX, a new specialty athleisure brand, to our brand portfolio as we work to continue strengthening our position as a destination for active and casual apparel,” Kohl’s chief merchandising officer Doug Howe said in a statement. “As customers have been increasingly shopping for a more comfortable and casual lifestyle, Kohl’s identified a plan to more aggressively serve as the most trusted retailer of choice in these categories. With an emphasis on high-quality athleisure, FLX fills a white space in our current private brand portfolio and will be a great answer to these growing consumer trends.”

The designs all use a neutral, earthy palette that allows customers to mix and match pieces with ease. Features such as built-in stretch, compression, UPF and wicking increase comfort and functionality. The initial collection will be comprised of year-round pieces, such as shorts, tees and pants. The store also plans to refresh the brand periodically with seasonal items, such as layering pieces and fleece jackets.

FLX at Kohl’s is currently starting to roll out on kohls.com. The official launch date of the brand is Thursday, March 11.

