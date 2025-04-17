Kokomo man wants to share story of overcoming addiction with others

KOKOMO — Brent Wright loves a challenge.

Whether it’s doing pull-ups every day for 562 days and counting or training for the Carmel Marathon, the Kokomo resident loves to push his limits.

“Just leveling up. Seeing what I’m capable of," Wright said.

But Wright says the greatest challenge of his life was getting sober.

“Suffering can really build who you are up. Nothing is worse than going through withdrawals from drugs and alcohol," he said.

Wright battled with addiction from age 13 to 35.

He says he’s experienced rock bottom.

“I almost died. I had two seizures and was suicidal for a long time," he said.

In July 2010, Wright made the decision to change his life around and hasn’t looked back since.

Now, almost 15 years later, he focuses on conquering different physical feats.

“The more I understand as his wife, the gym and training and these challenges are a great release in a way to push yourself to be a better person," his wife Rachel said.

He’ll be racing in the Carmel Marathon this Saturday.

“I’m gonna try to qualify for Boston. I tried it last year. My time was 3:20 to qualify and my time was 3:39. I’m going for it again," he said.

Wright wants to share his story with others.

He and his wife are working on a book called "Consumed: Addiction’s Appetite."

The book encompasses his life from the beginning of his addiction to when he got clean.

“You can come from these darkest places and still find hope and get out of it and completely change your life to a positive direction," Rachel said.

Wright is having a public speaking event on May 22 at Cross America.

The money raised will go towards helping him meet his goal to self-publish the book.

He hopes to raise between $5,000 to $10,000.

